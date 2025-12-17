Extreme diet not the panacea

In recent years, extreme diets, such as zero-carb plans, liquid cleanses, detox teas, or rigid calorie cuts, have gained popularity across urban India, including Chennai. Promoted heavily on social media and often backed by dramatic “before and after” photos, these diets promise quick weight loss and rapid health improvements. Yet, in South Indian households, they rarely succeed in the long term. The reason is not a lack of discipline or motivation, but a mismatch between these diets and cultural, physiological, and lifestyle realities.

Traditional South Indian meals revolve around rice-based staples such as idli, dosa, sambar, rasam, curd rice, and vegetable poriyals. Extreme diets that completely eliminate carbohydrates clash directly with these eating patterns. For many families, rice is not just a food but a daily ritual, deeply linked to comfort, satiety, and family bonding. When people attempt to remove these staples abruptly, meals start feeling restrictive and unsatisfying. This often leads to cravings, irritability, low energy, and, eventually, binge eating. The result is a cycle of strict control followed by loss of control, making the diet unsustainable.