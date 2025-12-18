Pumpkin flower: A matchmaker and Ayurveda hero that blooms in Margazhi

Historian, Meenakshi Devaraj, says that the use of the pumpkin flowers in kolams during Margazhi and Thai isn’t an ancient practice. “It is just a local practice that came up in the pre-modern era. In many parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Coimbatore and Tiruppur, women pluck these flowers and decorate their kolams outside their homes along with cow dung cakes.”

Ecologically, cow dung cakes were placed atop kolams because they gradually enriched the soil with organic matter and microbes, creating a small but fertile micro-environment. At the same time, they sun-dry through the day and, once fully dried, were used as a low-cost cooking fuel in traditional Indian wood stoves. Though the flowers resting on them serve no functional purpose; their presence instead distills the act into a cultural symbol.

But why were poosani flowers chosen specifically as a cultural symbol? Meenakshi says that there were many flowers that were used to decorate kolams but poosani poo seems to have stood the test of time. The reasons could be one or all of the following, she says, explaining, “First, is its size. It is big and is therefore eye-catchy. Then comes its colour — yellow — which is associated with turmeric or gold. Whenever you describe yellow flowers, even kondrai [Cassia fistula] to a certain extent, they are compared to gold and are always seen as a symbol of prosperity. It is believed that they invite Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Third is, it is both seasonal and is easy to pluck since it grows close to the ground.” Women also sang folk songs while going out to pluck poosani flowers and adorning their kolams with it, she notes.