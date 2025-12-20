Chennai loses over one-third of voters in draft SIR electoral rolls

CHENNAI: Five of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai have witnessed a drop of 40% of names each, in the draft electoral rolls of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) released on Friday.

Chennai, as a whole saw a drop of 35.58% of voters, which is more than one-third of the electors when compared to the 2025 rolls.

The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency has the most number of deletions with 42.18% fewer names in the draft roll when compared to the figures before SIR. Among them, while 639 are duplicate entries, and 8,819 are deceased voters, nearly 1.08 lakh are permanently shifted residents. The absent/untraceable voters were only one.

Speaking to TNIE, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Anna Nagar constituency said while the constituency is often considered a VIP area and houses government officials, including IAS and IPS officers, many of them do not reside there permanently, leading to the number of voters being dropped under the ‘shifted’ category.

The official further noted areas such as Shanthi Colony have now transformed from residential areas into commercial hubs. “We expect at least 25,000 new voters in the constituency, including those who have recently turned 18-years-old and residents who have newly shifted here,” he added.

Apart from Anna Nagar, Villivakkam (40.7%), Thousand Lights (40.7%), T Nagar (40.8%) and Velachery also have over 40% deletions under categories such as absent, shifted and dead.

Virugambakkam, Harbour and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituencies also have a large number of deletions- 38.8%, 38.7% and 37.2% respectively.