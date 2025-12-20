Migration, commercialisation cited as reasons for mass voter deletions in Chennai draft rolls

CHENNAI: The officials have cited migration and residential areas turning commercial as the reasons for the missing of lakhs of voters from the draft list.

A booth-level agent told TNIE, “While a majority of residents in North Chennai own their homes and continue to live in the same locality, many areas in southern and central Chennai are often the first choice for newcomers to the city who later become permanent residents.”

In Villivakkam, deletions include 8,073 deceased voters, 849 duplicate entries, and 82,350 permanently shifted residents. While Kolathur saw the highest number of untraceable or absent voters at 8,812, Villivakkam has 6,474 of such cases.

An election official at Villivakkam said the demolition of Railway Protection Force (RPF) quarters in the area had also impacted the draft rolls.

“Most residents have moved out. Moreover, parts of Mogappair have transformed from residential to commercial area,” she said.

On untraceable voters, the official said many houses in a Villivakkam area were demolished and residents reportedly relocated to Thailavaram.