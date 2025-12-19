Over 97 lakh names dropped in TN from new draft electoral rolls; 35.6% left out in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 97 lakh names from Tamil Nadu’s existing electorate of 6.41 crore have been dropped in the draft rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise released by the District Election Officers (DEOs) in all 38 districts in the State on Friday.

After the enumeration phase of SIR ended on December 14, TNIE in its report on December 16, stated that around 97.4 lakh names are likely to be dropped. The figures officially released on Friday confirmed the same, with the size of the State’s electoral roll shrinking by a sharp 15.2% to 5.4 crore.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik is expected to address the media in the evening

Among the districts, Chennai saw the biggest drop of 35.6%. Around 14.25 lakh names were removed from the existing 2025 electoral roll that had 40.04 lakh voters.

Of the 97.4 lakh names dropped, roughly 53 lakh (54%) have been marked as shifted, 27 lakh (28%) as dead, 13.6 lakh (14%) as absent or untraceable, 3.98 lakh (4%) as duplicate, and about 16,400 (0.2%) as “other” reasons.

Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram also saw sharp drop in the number of voters. The districts’ respectively had 7 lakh, 5.6 lakh, 6.5 lakh and 2.7 lakh voters.