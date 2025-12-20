Urban seats account for 45% of voter deletions in Tamil Nadu draft rolls

CHENNAI: The draft electoral rolls released on Friday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) showed that the size of Tamil Nadu’s urban electorate shrank notably, with 58 of the 234 (24.7%) Assembly constituencies that are predominantly urban in nature accounting for 45.4% of the total deletions of 97.37 lakh.

Analysis showed that these 58 constituencies, singled out by TNIE for their urban character, accounted for 28.6% of the state’s total electorate of 6.41 crore before the SIR. However, this dropped by three percentage points to 25.6% of the total electorate in the draft SIR rolls, which had a total of 5.44 crore voters. While there will be further changes during the claims and objections phase of the SIR, officials said that the numbers are not likely to change much in terms of percentage.

Among the urban constituencies, the drop was more pronounced in Chennai and its three urbanised neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. The 37 constituencies in these four districts previously accounted for 18.4% of the electorate, which has come down to 16% in the draft rolls.

A total of 43 constituencies saw a drop of over one-fifth of their electorate (20% or more). Of these, 38 were predominantly urban in nature. Of the 26 constituencies that lost one-fourth (25%) or more of their electorate, 25 are completely urban. Official sources TNIE spoke to said that the reasons for more deletions were mainly due to residential areas becoming more commercial and internal migrations.