Exercise daily to stay happy

We often think of exercise as something we do for our body — to lose weight, strengthen muscles, or stay fit. But what if the biggest benefit of moving your body isn’t physical at all? What if it is one of the most powerful, natural antidepressants and anti-anxiety tools?
Our mind and body are deeply connected. What happens in one affects the other. When we’re under stress, anxious, or feeling low, our body reacts instantly. The heart beats faster, breathing becomes shallow, muscles tighten, and we feel drained of energy. This is the body’s natural “fight-or-flight” response — its way of preparing us to face danger or challenges.
In the short term, this reaction can be useful. However, when stress or worry persists for days or weeks, the body remains in this tense state for too long. High levels of stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, continue to circulate in the blood, leaving us feeling tired, irritable, or even physically unwell.
This is where exercise comes in as a natural reset button.
How exercise heals the mind
It boosts ‘feel-good’ brain chemicals
When you exercise, your brain releases a powerful mix of natural chemicals — endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine.
Endorphins are your body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators. They help you feel relaxed and give a mild sense of euphoria, often called the “runner’s high.”
Serotonin regulates mood, sleep, and appetite. Low levels of serotonin are linked with depression and anxiety, and regular exercise helps restore its balance naturally.
Dopamine is associated with motivation, focus, and pleasure. It’s what gives you that sense of reward after finishing a walk or workout.
In fact, many antidepressant medicines work by increasing serotonin and dopamine levels. Exercise does something similar — but naturally, and with extra benefits for your physical health.
With time, this chemical balance leads to more stable moods, less irritability, and better emotional resilience.
It reduces stress hormones
When we’re anxious or under pressure, our body releases adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones help us deal with short bursts of stress, but if they stay high for too long, they make us tense, restless, and tired.
Exercise acts as a natural release valve for this built-up tension. When you move your body, these stress hormones start to drop, and your body enters a more relaxed state. Your heart rate slows, your muscles soften, and your breathing becomes deeper and steadier.
Over time, regular physical activity ‘trains’ your body to handle stress better — so the same situations that once felt overwhelming start to feel more manageable.
It improves sleep and boosts energy
A tired mind can’t heal if the body isn’t rested. Exercise helps both. People who move regularly fall asleep faster, enjoy deeper sleep, and wake up feeling more refreshed. This happens because movement helps regulate your body’s internal clock and reduces night-time restlessness.
Better sleep means better emotional control — you’re less likely to feel anxious, moody, or drained during the day. And ironically, while exercise uses up energy, it also creates more energy in the long run by improving circulation, lung capacity, and oxygen flow to your brain and muscles.
So instead of feeling tired after a stressful day, even gentle movement can help you feel recharged and more alive.
It builds self-esteem and confidence
Every time you go for a walk, finish a workout, or even do a few stretches, you achieve something — however small. Each of these small acts sends your brain a message: “I can take care of myself.”
Over time, these small victories add up. You begin to see yourself as capable, strong, and in control of your wellbeing. That’s how exercise builds not only muscles but also self-esteem.
And this improved self-image spills over into other parts of life — work, relationships, and problem-solving. You start to believe in your ability to handle challenges, both physical and emotional.
It brings mindfulness and calm
Exercise is one of the simplest forms of mindfulness in motion. When you walk, stretch, swim, or dance, your mind focuses naturally on your breath, the rhythm of your steps, or the sensation of movement. This focus pulls your attention away from worries about the past or future and anchors you in the present moment.
This ‘moving meditation’ quiets overthinking and calms racing thoughts — especially in anxiety and stress. Even simple movements like slow breathing, gentle stretching, or yoga can bring this mindful awareness and inner peace
How much is enough?
Exercise is often linked to intense gym workouts, heavy weights, or running marathons. But the truth is, you don’t need to do anything extreme to support your mental health. In fact, the benefits come from regular, moderate movement — the kind that feels manageable and enjoyable, not exhausting.
Research shows that just 20 to 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, five days a week, can have a major impact on mood, anxiety, and overall well-being. “Moderate” simply means your heart rate goes up a bit, your breathing quickens slightly, and you can still hold a conversation while moving. That could be:
A brisk walk around your neighbourhood or in a park
Cycling at a comfortable pace
Dancing to your favourite music at home
Gardening or household chores that get you moving
A yoga or stretching routine
Playing with your kids or pet outdoors
Anything that gets your body moving and your blood flowing counts. The goal isn’t to compete — it’s to connect with your body.
Consistency over intensity
It’s better to move a little every day than to push yourself too hard once in a while. The mental health benefits of exercise come from consistency, not perfection. When physical activity becomes part of your routine — like brushing your teeth or making tea — your brain starts to expect and enjoy that regular boost of mood-enhancing chemicals.
Starting small matters — especially when you’re struggling
For people dealing with depression, anxiety, or burnout, even the thought of exercise can feel overwhelming. That’s okay — you don’t have to do much. Start small.
Even a 10-minute walk outdoors can help release tension, clear your thoughts, and gently lift your mood. If you can’t step outside, try light stretches, slow breathing, or simple movements in your room.
The key is to focus on showing up, not on how far or how long you go. Each small step tells your brain, “I’m doing something for myself.” Over time, those steps become a healing habit.
The added power of nature
If possible, take your movement outdoors. Walking in green spaces or near water has an extra calming effect — lowering blood pressure and quieting the mind. Exposure to natural light also helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle and increases vitamin D, which is linked to better mood.
So, a short walk in the park, a few minutes of stretching on your balcony, or gardening in your backyard can all become gentle, effective forms of therapy.
Find what feels right for you
There is no one-size-fits-all routine. Some people love the focus of yoga; others find joy in music and dance. The best kind of exercise is the one you’ll actually look forward to — because it fits your personality, your lifestyle, and your mood.
If it feels like a chore, try something different until you find what clicks. Movement should feel like self-care, not punishment.
Our bodies are designed to move, and in movement, our minds find peace. A walk, a stretch, a gentle sway — each act of movement tells your brain, “I’m still here. I’m still trying.” Exercise isn’t punishment; it’s permission — permission to breathe, to feel, to heal. So take that first step, however small. With every beat of your heart, you’re not just moving your body — you’re moving toward balance, clarity, and hope.
Try a 5-minute hourly movement routine; set a timer for every hour and walk or move about without being seated for 5-10 minutes. This will boost energy and mental clarity.
Ways to make movement a part of your daily rhythm
Walk while talking on the phone
Use the stairs instead of the lift
Stretch during TV breaks
Park a little farther away
Dance to your favourite music
Do household chores actively
Take hourly movement breaks
Plan active time with family or friends
Spend time moving outdoors
Dr V Mridulla Abirami, consultant-psychiatrist, Iswarya Hospital