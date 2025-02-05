Secrets of sourdough bread

Nutritional benefits

One of the key health benefits of sourdough bread lies in its improved digestibility. The fermentation process breaks down gluten proteins and reduces antinutrients like phytic acid, which can inhibit the absorption of minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium. This increased mineral bioavailability makes sourdough bread a nutrient-dense option compared to breads made with conventional yeast.

Moreover, sourdough fermentation can positively influence blood sugar levels. While the glycemic index (GI) of bread is largely determined by the type of flour used and the bread’s density, sourdough fermentation has been shown to moderate postprandial (after-meal) glucose responses. This effect is partly due to the organic acids produced during fermentation, which slow down the digestion of starches, leading to a more gradual release of glucose into the bloodstream.

However, it’s important to note that the benefits of sourdough on glycemic control can vary depending on individual factors, such as gut microbiota composition and the specific characteristics of the bread, including fibre content and grain type. Whole-grain flours, rich in dietary fibre, further enhance the bread’s ability to support stable blood sugar levels and promote satiety, making it a smart choice for those managing metabolic conditions.

The type of flour used plays a significant role in sourdough bread’s nutritional quality. Whole-grain flours retain the bran and germ of the grain, providing higher fibre, vitamins, and minerals compared to refined flours. Interestingly, the nutritional content of wheat grain varies within the endosperm, with the outer layers containing more amylose, a starch that digests more slowly than amylopectin, potentially lowering the bread’s GI.