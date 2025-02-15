Mata Amritanandamayi will be in Chennai on Feb 17, 18; spiritual & cultural events to mark Brahmasthanam festival

Mata Amritanandamayi will be in Chennai on February 17 and 18, 2025. During her Chennai visit she will participate in the two-day Brahmasthanam temple festival at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Virugambakkam.

The festival will be celebrated with a series of spiritual and cultural events.

This year marks the 35th Anniversary of the Brahmasthanam Temple, consecrated by Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, in 1990.

According to a statement issued by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, on February 17, Amma will arrive at a specially prepared venue at the Math around 11 am, where she will lead sessions of satsang (spiritual discourse), meditation and devotional singing (bhajans). Following these events, devotees will have the opportunity to receive darshan (personal blessing) from Amma.

Throughout the two-day event, the Brahmasthanam Temple will host special poojas (rituals), including morning and evening ceremonies. Free food (annadanam) will be provided to all attendees.