Keep up with your marathon needs

Marathon running is not just about endurance and mental grit but also about nutrition. Whether recreational or elite, runners invest significant effort, time, and finances in training and racing. To optimise performance and recovery, careful meal planning is essential. The key nutritional goals for marathon runners include:

Fueling training sessions and promoting recovery after workouts.

Maximising training adaptations in key physiological systems.

Attaining optimal body composition while maintaining energy balance.

Meeting daily energy needs

Dietary surveys show that many endurance athletes fail to meet their energy and carbohydrate requirements, often lacking essential vitamins and minerals. This mismatch arises due to several factors:

Suppressed hunger: Intense training can blunt appetite, leading to unintentional energy deficits.

Gastrointestinal discomfort: Prolonged training can redirect blood flow from the digestive system, causing digestive issues.

Desire for a lean physique: Many athletes adopt overly restrictive diets to maintain low body weight for better performance.

Lack of meal planning: Busy training schedules can lead to poor food choices and inadequate energy intake.

Runners should align their food and fluid intake with training loads, consuming more on heavy training days and adjusting accordingly on lighter ones.