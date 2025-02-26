A balanced approach to weight management during pregnancy

Maintaining a healthy weight during pregnancy is essential for the well-being of both mother and the baby. While weight gain is a natural part of pregnancy, excessive weight gain or weight loss can lead to complications. Understanding the right approach to weight management can help expectant mothers make informed decisions for a healthier pregnancy.

Pre-pregnancy weight considerations

For women who are overweight (BMI of 25-29.9) or obese (BMI over 30) and planning to conceive, the ideal goal is to achieve a healthy weight beforehand. Losing weight before pregnancy can reduce the risk of complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and birth defects. Overweight women are advised to maintain their weight during pregnancy, while obese women may benefit from supervised weight loss of 7-11.5 kg, depending on individual health conditions.

On the other hand, underweight women (BMI below 18.5) should aim for gradual weight gain before conception to support fetal development. A balanced diet and regular exercise can help achieve an optimal pre-pregnancy weight, setting the stage for a smoother pregnancy journey.