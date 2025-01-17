50 more Olive Ridleys die in one night in Chennai, death toll may soon hit 500

CHENNAI: The endangered Olive Ridley turtles continue to perish as 40 more carcasses washed ashore between Marina and Neelankarai on Wednesday night, the highest number of deaths recorded on a single night in the stretch. The previous highest was 27 in 2017. Another 10 dead turtles were found between Neelankarai and Kovalam on the same night.

Moreover, a resident from Thangal beach in Tiruvottiyur has reported 11 dead turtles by sharing pictures and videos.

With this the total reported turtle death toll is inching towards an alarming 500. The Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN), which operates in the Marina-Neelankarai stretch, has recorded over 200 turtle deaths as of January 16. From Neelankarai to Kovalam, Tree Foundation has reported 171 turtle deaths, and from Semmancheri to Alamparai another 123 turtles were found dead.

Taking cognisance of the dire situation, the forest department on Thursday picked up a few fresh carcasses from Marina and Injambakkam for postmortem and toxicity analyses. Full carcasses were sent to the Madras Veterinary College and samples were sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation in Vandalur, sources told TNIE. Besides, on the spot necropsy was also performed on a few carcasses in multiple locations.