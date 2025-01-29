Turtle deaths: NGT flays govt for failing to curb violation by trawlers

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday intensified scrutiny on the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to prevent mass deaths of Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai’s coast during the ongoing nesting season.

The bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal raised concerns about the lack of actionable steps despite repeated directives.

“Every day, turtles are dying. What action has the government taken?” questioned the bench. The government’s counsel D Shanmuganathan responded that a task force has been formed and all issues have been identified. A comprehensive report will be submitted by January 31, he said. However, the bench expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out the lack of enforcement of critical measures, especially by trawlers that violate regulations.

The enforcement of Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act’s provisions that trawling should not be done within five nautical miles of nesting sites and the mandatory need to include turtle excluder devices (TEDs) in trawler nets have been found to be severely lacking.

This lack of enforcement has been identified to be the primary reason for the high mortality this season, with over 1,000 carcasses of Olive Ridley turtles beaching ashore in and around Chennai alone. Experts estimate that less than 10% of the turtles killed reach the shore, with the rest decomposing in the ocean.

Reminding the government of its responsibility, the bench said, “You have not shown us any substantial steps taken to stop turtle deaths.” The tribunal urged immediate action, including enforcing a ban on fishing using trawlers during nesting seasons and ensuring widespread TED installation.