Olive Ridley turtles deaths cross 1,000 in Chennai, 24 trawlers caught fishing in banned zone

CHENNAI: With the number of Olive Ridley turtle deaths rising steadily, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated a massive crackdown on illegal trawling in nearshore waters. So far, 24 trawler boats have been caught operating within the prohibited zone of 5 nautical miles and charges are being framed. Meanwhile, a task force has been formed to tackle the crisis.

Confirming this to TNIE, Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena said the fisheries and forest department officials have commenced joint patrolling from Kasimedu to Thiruvanmiyur.

In the last two days, 24 trawlers were spotted bottom fishing in violation of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act. “These trawler boats will not be permitted to sail into sea until the joint director of fisheries adjudicates the matter. The process would take at least a month. For the first offence, Rs 5,000 will be charged and in some cases the boats can be impounded, besides cutting their fuel subsidy,” he said.

Meanwhile, a formal request was also made to the Indian Coast Guard and Tamil Nadu coastal security group to join the patrolling. “Now, we will have three teams patrolling within 5 nautical miles daily. Another request was made to the animal husbandry department to send their veterinarians for conducting postmortem examination of the dead turtles as the wildlife vets are facing severe burnout,” Manish said.