Trawlers spotted amid Olive Ridley deaths in Chennai, NGT warns of complete ban

CHENNAI: In the midst of an alarmingly high number of Olive Ridley turtles beaching in and around Chennai this nesting season, four trawl boats were spotted 2-3km off the shore at Thiruvanmiyur beach at 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

Trawlers were also spotted off the shores of Neelankarai and Kalpakkam. The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue based on a TNIE report, warned that it will order a complete ban on trawling during nesting season if the fishing regulations are not complied with.

The Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1983, prohibits fishing by mechanised vessels within five nautical miles of identified nesting and breeding sites during nesting season. In 2017, the state fisheries department submitted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before the Madras High Court that reiterated the ban on trawlers, motorised country crafts and those using mechanised fishing techniques within five nautical miles from the coast during nesting and breeding season of sea turtles — January to April — in coastal areas of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.