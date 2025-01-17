NGT issues notice over Olive Ridley turtle deaths in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the unusual deaths of Olive Ridley turtles along Chennai's beaches. The tribunal issued notices to the State fisheries and forest departments, following an article in The New Indian Express.

The death toll has now surpassed 500, with 30 additional carcasses washed ashore between Marina Beach and Kovalam. A TNIE reporter visited Injambakkam early on Friday, where they observed 11 dead turtles, some of which were being eaten by stray dogs before being buried by members of the Tree Foundation’s Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF).

Chennai Wildlife Warden Manish Meena stated that all possible measures are being taken to minimise the damage. Awareness programmes were conducted at Kovalam and Kalpakkam, educating fishermen on sustainable fishing gear.

"Most of the carcasses washed ashore are completely decomposed. We managed to find a few relatively fresh ones, and Madras Veterinary College is conducting the post-mortem," he added.

It is suspected that the deaths occurred somewhere between Kasimedu and the southern Andhra coast. A fisherman working on a trawler in Kasimedu, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that rough sea conditions forced many vessels to fish within 3-5 nautical miles.