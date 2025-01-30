Unleashing art on skin

Cosmetic face painting became popular with the European nobility in the 18th century but soon faded away after the fall of the French aristocracy. Blackface makeup was also used in theatre during the 19th century when non-black artistes played the role of black people. The Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s put an end to this practice, too.

Against the backdrop of this history, it is but natural that the human body as a canvas would soon be adopted by artists. In modern culture, face painting can be traced back to the early 1900s. It was at the Chicago World’s Fair that Max Factor, who was an authority on cosmetics for film stars, tried to market his make up, a full body paint, in the firm belief that it should be accessible to every woman. He used a model to present it, by covering her nude body with his paint, which succeeded in scandalising the public and ultimately led to his arrest.

Soon, artists took to this medium and in the 1950s and 60s, body painting became an alternative art movement. Artists covered models in paint and made them roll on a canvas, thus creating an image transfer. The effects produced were interesting and brought artists like Yves Klein who made an entire series employing this technique, into the limelight.