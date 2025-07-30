Four workers arrested from West Bengal for two burglaries in Avadi

CHENNAI: The Avadi Tank Factory police arrested four migrant workers from West Bengal in two burglary cases reported on July 13 and 20. While one person was initially arrested, three other men were arrested subsequently based on the inputs provided by him, the police said. Two of them were arrested in West Bengal and brought to Chennai on Tuesday.

According to the police, a break-in was reported on July 13, at the residence of Ranjith (44) in Pothur, where around 3 sovereigns of gold were stolen. In another incident on July 20, Samivel (49), from the same area reported a burglary, where 38 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were stolen.

“We had CCTV footage from the locality but they were not clear. A search was started using fingerprints from the scene of crime. As we started analysing them with migrant workers in the area, there was a match. It belonged to Angur Sheik (32) who was working as a construction labourer in the locality of both the houses. He was arrested on Friday. Based on the information he provided, another man, Raju Sekh (34) was arrested,” police said.

Inquiry revealed that two other construction labourers, Helal SK (35) and Jaltan SK (37), were also involved and the duo had taken the loot to West Bengal, police said. A special team tracked and arrested Helal and Jaltan in West Bengal on Saturday. Around 318.05 grams of gold, a melted gold bar, Rs 2,39,000 in cash were recovered, police said.

The duo were produced before a court in Bengal and a transit warrant was secured. All four accused were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.