Jackfruit: A nutrient-dense food with immense potential

Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus), a tropical fruit native to south India and belonging to the Moraceae family, is renowned for its unique flavour and exceptional nutritional value. While its fleshy bulbs are widely consumed, the seeds, often overlooked, hold tremendous nutritional and functional promise. As the global demand for plant-based and functional foods rises, jackfruit seed flour emerges as a valuable ingredient with diverse applications in food processing and human nutrition.
Jackfruit seeds are rich in essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, and vital micronutrients, making them an excellent candidate for flour production. They also contain significant levels of phytochemicals, particularly phenolic compounds, that contribute to their antioxidant capacity. Phytonutrients such as lignans, isoflavones, and saponins are present in jackfruit seeds and have been associated with numerous health benefits, including anticancer, antihypertensive, anti-inflammatory, and antiulcer properties.
One of the most notable bioactive compounds in jackfruit seeds is jacalin, a protein with immunomodulatory properties. This makes the seed not just a source of basic nutrition, but a potential nutraceutical. Furthermore, jackfruit seeds are abundant in carotenoids like all-trans-carotene, potent antioxidants that support eye health and help prevent chronic degenerative diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration.
Culinary and functional applications
Despite their nutrient richness, jackfruit seeds remain underutilised, often discarded due to high moisture content and limited awareness of their uses. However, they are versatile and can be consumed in various traditional forms, boiled, roasted, or included in curries and cutlets. To enhance shelf life and usability, the seeds can be processed into jackfruit seed flour, which serves as a sustainable, functional food ingredient.
Flour made from dried and roasted jackfruit seeds offers several culinary benefits. It can be used alone or blended with wheat or other grain flours to prepare chapatis, dosas, pancakes, biscuits, bread, cakes, and even noodles. When incorporated into these products, jackfruit seed flour not only maintains but often enhances texture, flavour, and nutritional value. Studies have shown that food items made with jackfruit seed flour score highly in organoleptic tests, including parameters such as taste, appearance, and overall acceptability.
Health benefits and functional uses
Jackfruit seed flour is high in complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber, promoting digestive health and sustained energy release, making it particularly useful for athletes and individuals recovering from fatigue or stress. It is also a source of plant protein, contributing to muscle repair and overall health in vegetarian and vegan diets.
In terms of medicinal properties, jackfruit seed flour exhibits antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, and antihypertensive activities. These attributes make it suitable for inclusion in therapeutic diets and health-oriented food products. Importantly, the flour has also shown potential as a gluten-free alternative, offering a safe and nutritious option for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
Beyond its nutritional benefits, jackfruit seed flour offers a sustainable solution to agricultural waste. Given that jackfruit is abundantly grown in many tropical regions, processing its seeds into flour reduces post-harvest waste and adds economic value. It promotes full utilisation of the fruit, aligning with global goals for sustainable food systems and circular agriculture.
Jackfruit seed flour is a promising, underexploited functional food ingredient with a compelling nutritional
profile and wide-ranging health benefits. Its versatility in food processing, combined with its therapeutic potential, makes it an ideal candidate for inclusion in health-conscious and speciality diets.
With increased awareness, innovation, and research, jackfruit seed flour could transform from a neglected by-product to a staple in modern, sustainable nutrition.