Jackfruit: A nutrient-dense food with immense potential

Jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus), a tropical fruit native to south India and belonging to the Moraceae family, is renowned for its unique flavour and exceptional nutritional value. While its fleshy bulbs are widely consumed, the seeds, often overlooked, hold tremendous nutritional and functional promise. As the global demand for plant-based and functional foods rises, jackfruit seed flour emerges as a valuable ingredient with diverse applications in food processing and human nutrition.

Jackfruit seeds are rich in essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, and vital micronutrients, making them an excellent candidate for flour production. They also contain significant levels of phytochemicals, particularly phenolic compounds, that contribute to their antioxidant capacity. Phytonutrients such as lignans, isoflavones, and saponins are present in jackfruit seeds and have been associated with numerous health benefits, including anticancer, antihypertensive, anti-inflammatory, and antiulcer properties.

One of the most notable bioactive compounds in jackfruit seeds is jacalin, a protein with immunomodulatory properties. This makes the seed not just a source of basic nutrition, but a potential nutraceutical. Furthermore, jackfruit seeds are abundant in carotenoids like all-trans-carotene, potent antioxidants that support eye health and help prevent chronic degenerative diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration.