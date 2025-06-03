Poonamallee to Parandur metro line gets state’s in-principle nod

This initial stretch is expected to have 14 elevated stations and is expected to play a crucial role in easing traffic congestion in highly congested areas, especially for residents and workers in industrial corridors.

The government has approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by M/s Aarvee Associates Engineers and Consultants and submitted by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in March this year, as per the order.

The entire project, at an estimated cost of Rs 15,906 crores, aims to enhance connectivity to the proposed Greenfield Airport at Parandur and to the intercity bus terminal at Kuthambakkam.

The DPR has also been forwarded to the Government of India, seeking its approval and funding on an equity sharing basis, and for availing loan assistance from bilateral and multilateral funding agencies.