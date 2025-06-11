Another laser beam hits flight near Chennai airport, third in a month

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight carrying more than 170 passengers was hit by a laser beam during its final approach to Chennai airport early on Tuesday, the third such incident reported in the city’s airspace in less than a month.

The latest incident adds to growing concern among aviation regulators and pilots over a recent uptick in laser-related incidents in Chennai’s airspace, despite warnings from the Greater Chennai Police against the use of laser beam lights that can pose a threat to passenger safety.

On Tuesday, Flight IX2660 from Pune was around three nautical miles from touchdown on runway 25 when the crew reported a flashing white laser aimed at the aircraft’s right side, according to Chennai airport sources. The incident occurred at 1.03am during the aircraft’s descent, a phase considered among the most critical for pilots.

Authorities at Chennai International Airport notified the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airport police station and Air India Express station manager for necessary action. Succeeding arrivals did not report any such activity, airport sources stated. Officials confirmed an investigation is under way.