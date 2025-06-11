Another laser beam hits flight near Chennai airport, third in a month

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight carrying more than 170 passengers was hit by a laser beam during its final approach to Chennai airport early on Tuesday, the third such incident reported in the city’s airspace in less than a month.
The latest incident adds to growing concern among aviation regulators and pilots over a recent uptick in laser-related incidents in Chennai’s airspace, despite warnings from the Greater Chennai Police against the use of laser beam lights that can pose a threat to passenger safety.
On Tuesday, Flight IX2660 from Pune was around three nautical miles from touchdown on runway 25 when the crew reported a flashing white laser aimed at the aircraft’s right side, according to Chennai airport sources. The incident occurred at 1.03am during the aircraft’s descent, a phase considered among the most critical for pilots.
Authorities at Chennai International Airport notified the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airport police station and Air India Express station manager for necessary action. Succeeding arrivals did not report any such activity, airport sources stated. Officials confirmed an investigation is under way.
Last week, an Emirates flight from Dubai with over 300 passengers was targeted by a green laser beam while descending into Chennai.
The incident took place at approximately 13 nautical miles (24km) from the airport, in the vicinity of the densely populated St Thomas Mount area. The pilot reported the strike to air traffic control, prompting a referral to local police.
A similar episode was reported in May, raising questions over the enforcement of safety norms in zones near approach paths.
In response, the Greater Chennai Police had issued a public advisory warning against the use of high-intensity light-emitting devices-including laser pointers, hot air balloons and tethered kites-near flight paths.
Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), in a statement on Tuesday, said these incidents are being addressed with utmost seriousness by all stakeholders.
However, AAI expressed disappointment over the tone and language used in some media reports, stating exaggerated and dramatised narratives could cause unnecessary panic among the traveling public. “Contrary to alarmist portrayals, pilots handled the situations calmly and professionally, and no emergency occurred,” AAI said on social media platform ‘X’.
In a recent meeting, it was agreed that AAI would work closely with pilots to obtain accurate information about the origin of the beams.
AAI urged media outlets to verify information with relevant authorities before publishing, warning that repeated dissemination of false or sensational content may lead to legal action.