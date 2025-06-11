Clone of Nutritional key for female fertility

Infertility is no longer a silent struggle. With growing awareness and rising cases worldwide, many women and couples are exploring every possible factor that could influence their chances of conceiving, including diet. Research increasingly shows that nutrition plays a crucial role in female fertility, from egg quality to implantation and beyond.

What you eat matters

Modern diets, high in trans fats, refined carbs, and added sugars may be convenient, but they’re doing more harm than good, especially when it comes to reproductive health. Studies link such eating patterns to hormonal imbalance and disrupted ovulation. In contrast, following a Mediterranean-style diet rich in plant-based foods, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can improve fertility outcomes.

One key reason? These foods are loaded with fibre, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vital micronutrients, all of which promote hormonal balance, reduce inflammation, and support egg health.

Egg quality: It’s not just about age

While age remains the strongest determinant of egg health, lifestyle and nutrition are powerful modifiers.

Factors like pollution, obesity, smoking, alcohol, and psychological stress have been shown to damage egg DNA. Visceral fat (the fat stored around internal organs) may worsen this damage. Cooking methods such as grilling, deep frying, and charring also produce harmful compounds called advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which contribute to oxidative stress — a known enemy of egg quality.

Adding CoQ10, a naturally occurring antioxidant, through food or supplements may help counteract age-related decline in egg health.