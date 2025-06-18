Art matters: How Chennaiites are in the mood to make and mend

Of colour and calm

What draws people — often tired, urban, and over-scheduled — to a lump of clay or a swirl of ink? For some, it’s sheer escape. “Escaping from the usual mundane desktop job,” says Leena Sam, a mechanical engineer who found her quiet in resin art. “I felt my nervous system calm down. You create and express rather than just taking in information.” Divya Ravi, a production analyst, found her relief not just in aesthetics but in autonomy. “Creative workspace has a sense of freedom. By working with your hands, it’s clearing the blocks on your thoughts.”

The urge, it seems, is not only to decorate but to pause at lives lived on looking at screens. L Padma Swathy, psychologist and art-based therapy practitioner, understands why. She says, “In a world that’s moving so fast and is constantly online, there’s something incredibly soothing about slowing down and working with your hands. For me, and so many others I’ve seen, these aren’t just hobbies, they’ve become a form of self-care. Especially after the pandemic, there’s been this collective need to reconnect with ourselves, with stillness, and with something real. These activities give you that. You’re not scrolling or staring at a screen; you’re feeling the texture of clay, the motion of a brush, the quiet focus it demands. It’s like active meditation.”