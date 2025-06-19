Workers see no other option, withdraw Avadi garment unit strike after a week

CHENNAI: Around 560 women workers of Celebrity Fashions Limited in Avadi have withdrawn their week-long protest after the company agreed to a slightly higher settlement for the loss of their jobs owing to the firm’s decision to shift its operations to Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) unit in Tambaram.

Though the company offered the option for the workers to continue in their jobs in Tambaram, the women, who live predominantly in and around Minjur and Red Hills, had said it would not be feasible as they would end up spending 15 hours or more each day away from their homes. The workers’ primary demand to not shift the operations was rejected.

If the workers decided to quit en masse, the company had initially offered to pay only the June month’s salary and the encashment of the balance of their earned leaves. After protests and negotiations, the company has now agreed to pay their earned leave encashment, 15 days’ wages for each year of their service, bonus for upcoming Diwali, and the current month’s salary. The workers had demanded three months of salary.

Thirty-six-year-old R Gomati, one of the workers, said they had no other choice but to accept the deal. “We didn’t go home for five days during the protest,” she said, adding they could not bear sitting on the premises without adequate food and amenities while getting drenched in the rains.

Sujata Mody, president of the Garment and Fashion Workers Union said the settlement offered is unfair and inadequate. “The union was not treated as a fair party, and the workers aren’t aware enough of the laws.”

She demanded the Labour department to take action against the company, alleging its decision to “relocate operations” is an attempt to avoid proper closure procedures and fair settlement to the workers.