After girl’s death, cops told to check movement of heavy vehicles in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 10-year-old girl on Paper Mills Road after a water tanker ran over her on Wednesday, senior officials from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have instructed traffic police officers and personnel to be more stringent against heavy vehicles that ply on city roads during peak hours.

“The general peak traffic hours in the city are 8am-11am in the morning and 3pm-9pm in evening. As per existing rules, heavy vehicles are not allowed on city roads during these hours. Since the accident happened during peak hour, it indicates violation of rules and instructions have been issued to take strict actions against the drivers to prevent violations in the future.”

On Wednesday morning, S Soumiya (10), was run over by a lorry after she fell off the two-wheeler driven by her mother. Following the accident, Sembium traffic enforcement wing (TEW) inspector M Sudalaimai was suspended and a disciplinary action was initiated against Pulianthope TEW assistant commissioner Sathyamoorthy.