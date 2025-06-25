Movement and nutrition: An unbreakable bond

In an era where lifestyle related illnesses are on the rise, the integration of physical activity and balanced nutrition has emerged as a cornerstone of preventive health. Scientific research consistently underscores that the relationship between physical activity and dietary habits plays a critical role in enhancing metabolic efficiency, preventing chronic ailments, and promoting long-term well-being. When harmonised, these lifestyle components contribute not only to physical and musculoskeletal health but also to improved cognitive function and enhanced quality of life across one’s lifespan.

Physical activity is more than just a tool for burning calories, it is a physiological stimulant that affects nearly every system in the body. Engaging in regular, moderate to vigorous physical activity has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, depression, certain cancers, and osteoporosis. According to data published by the World Health Organization, individuals who meet the global physical activity recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week experience a 20-30% reduction in all-cause mortality.

Even more compelling, recent longitudinal studies reveal that individuals who are physically active enjoy a lower risk of cardiovascular-related death, independent of traditional metabolic risk factors such as cholesterol levels or body weight. Conversely, sedentary behaviour and inactivity are now recognised as independent risk factors for chronic disease. A landmark meta-analysis published in The Lancet study found that prolonged sitting time was associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, regardless of age, sex, or body mass index.