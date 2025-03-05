Addressing underweight, a silent health crisis

Underweight, characterised by a body weight too low to be considered healthy, is a serious yet often overlooked public health concern. It is known by various terms such as wasting, emaciation, and thinness, and it can affect individuals of all ages, including children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly. The condition arises due to multiple factors, primarily inadequate nutrition, and can have severe health consequences if left unaddressed.

While underweight is not widely publicised in wealthy nations where obesity and overnutrition are the predominant issues, it is still prevalent among specific populations. Elderly individuals with chronic illnesses, people with disability, refugees, the homeless, and those affected by wars or natural disasters often experience significant weight loss due to inadequate food intake. However, the situation is far more alarming in many developing countries, where underweight remains a persistent and life-threatening issue. Malnourished pre-school children, pregnant and lactating mothers, and individuals suffering from long-term illnesses are particularly vulnerable, often facing severe health complications and, in some cases, death.