Know Irritable Bowel Syndrome in and out

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common yet often misunderstood digestive disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Characterised by symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, excessive gas, diarrhoea, and constipation, IBS can significantly disrupt daily life. While the exact cause remains unclear, a combination of factors — including stress, imbalances in the gut microbiome, and certain food triggers — are believed to contribute to the severity of symptoms.
Understanding IBS
IBS is classified as a functional bowel disorder, meaning it involves abnormal functioning of the digestive system without any visible structural abnormalities. The condition is diagnosed based on patients’ symptoms, typically after ruling out other gastrointestinal diseases like celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It’s estimated that between 3.8% and 9.2% of the global population suffers from IBS, with women being more commonly affected than men. Most cases are diagnosed before the age of 50.
Although IBS is a prevalent condition, it often goes undiagnosed, which can leave individuals frustrated and anxious. Without a clear diagnosis, patients may struggle to understand the cause of their symptoms and feel helpless when it comes to managing their health. Undiagnosed IBS can lead to a lower quality of life, as individuals face persistent discomfort without effective treatments.
Recognising IBS symptoms
The hallmark symptoms of IBS include lower abdominal pain, bloating, altered bowel habits (either diarrhoea, constipation, or a combination of both), excessive gas, and visible abdominal distension. These symptoms often vary in intensity, with periods of flare-ups, followed by relative symptom relief. Since IBS shares symptoms with other gastrointestinal conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), coeliac disease, and diverticular disease, accurate diagnosis by a healthcare provider is crucial to rule out other conditions.
IBS is classified into different types based on symptoms:
IBS-C (constipation-predominant)
IBS-D (diarrhea-predominant)
IBS-M (mixed bowel habits)
IBS-U (unclassified)
Role of nutrition in IBS management
Nutrition plays a vital role in managing IBS. Since the condition is highly individualised, a personalised eating plan is essential for controlling symptoms. Some common dietary guidelines for managing IBS include:
Identifying trigger foods: Certain foods, such as those high in FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), gluten, dairy, and high-fat items, can exacerbate IBS symptoms. An elimination diet or low-FODMAP diet can help identify food triggers and improve gut health.
Eating smaller, more frequent meals: Large meals can overload the digestive system, worsening symptoms. Smaller meals, eaten throughout the day, are often easier to digest.
Additionally, many individuals with IBS benefit from supplements such as probiotics, which can help balance gut bacteria and support digestive health.
Influence of stress on IBS
One of the most significant factors influencing IBS symptoms is stress. Stress can alter gut motility and increase intestinal sensitivity, exacerbating IBS symptoms. The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis, meaning emotional stress can directly impact digestive function.
Research has shown that managing stress through relaxation techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises, can significantly reduce IBS symptoms. Moreover, mindful eating, which involves focusing on the eating process and recognising hunger cues, can also help alleviate symptoms.
A personalised approach for better health
Managing IBS requires a comprehensive approach that combines personalised dietary strategies, stress management, and, in some cases, nutritional supplementation. By working with a healthcare provider, individuals with IBS can identify their unique triggers and create a diet plan that suits their specific needs. With the right support and an individualised plan, people with IBS can take control of their condition, improve their gut health, and live more comfortably. While IBS may not have a simple cure, a balanced, personalised approach to nutrition and stress management can make a significant difference in quality of life.