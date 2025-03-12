Know Irritable Bowel Syndrome in and out

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common yet often misunderstood digestive disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Characterised by symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, excessive gas, diarrhoea, and constipation, IBS can significantly disrupt daily life. While the exact cause remains unclear, a combination of factors — including stress, imbalances in the gut microbiome, and certain food triggers — are believed to contribute to the severity of symptoms.

Understanding IBS

IBS is classified as a functional bowel disorder, meaning it involves abnormal functioning of the digestive system without any visible structural abnormalities. The condition is diagnosed based on patients’ symptoms, typically after ruling out other gastrointestinal diseases like celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It’s estimated that between 3.8% and 9.2% of the global population suffers from IBS, with women being more commonly affected than men. Most cases are diagnosed before the age of 50.

Although IBS is a prevalent condition, it often goes undiagnosed, which can leave individuals frustrated and anxious. Without a clear diagnosis, patients may struggle to understand the cause of their symptoms and feel helpless when it comes to managing their health. Undiagnosed IBS can lead to a lower quality of life, as individuals face persistent discomfort without effective treatments.