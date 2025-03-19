Nutrition strategy for a sedentary lifestyle

Sedentary lifestyle is a type of an inactive behaviour status of the individuals, such as sitting, watching television, playing digital games, using a computer, social media, and office works that results in more fast foods and high-calorie nutrient intakes, the studies, and outcomes of the sedentary lifestyle and behaviour and its effect on the health status of the age groups have been determined as well as the prevalence of sedentary lifestyle on chronic diseases such as obesity and overweight, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, mental health conditions, autism, and depression.

A sedentary lifestyle or sedentary behaviour is considered the fourth highest mortality danger factor worldwide by the World Health Organization (WHO). Sedentary behaviour means low energy output due to the lack of physical activity; the energy expenditure does not reach the recommended levels, the most detrimental sedentary attitudes are a long time spent at work, in front of the television, playing digital games and use of a computer and the activities that decrease the physical activities.