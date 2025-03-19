Nutrition strategy for a sedentary lifestyle

Sedentary lifestyle is a type of an inactive behaviour status of the individuals, such as sitting, watching television, playing digital games, using a computer, social media, and office works that results in more fast foods and high-calorie nutrient intakes, the studies, and outcomes of the sedentary lifestyle and behaviour and its effect on the health status of the age groups have been determined as well as the prevalence of sedentary lifestyle on chronic diseases such as obesity and overweight, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, mental health conditions, autism, and depression.
A sedentary lifestyle or sedentary behaviour is considered the fourth highest mortality danger factor worldwide by the World Health Organization (WHO). Sedentary behaviour means low energy output due to the lack of physical activity; the energy expenditure does not reach the recommended levels, the most detrimental sedentary attitudes are a long time spent at work, in front of the television, playing digital games and use of a computer and the activities that decrease the physical activities.
Nutrition, which is known as the science of food and the nutrition status of individuals, has been recognised as a reflection of health status in recent years. The balance between adequate nutrient intake and physical activities is important for the prevention of chronic diseases, the strength of muscles, protection against infection, immunity promotion, and good psychological status. Adequate nutrition means a diet that contains the required daily nutrients of “carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, Vitamins, minerals” that are required as an energy source and for the building of the body, the function of the body organ system, and physical activities.
A sedentary lifestyle has an array of adverse health effects, including elevated all-cause mortality, CVD mortality, cancer risk, risks for metabolic diseases such as DM, HTN, dyslipidemia, and musculoskeletal diseases such as knee pain and osteoporosis. It is indisputable that the negative health impacts intensify with increases in the total daily sedentary times. For this reason, it is important to reduce sedentary time as much as possible.
The sedentary work environment and mental fatigue can lead to issues like sluggish metabolism, eye strain, and energy crashes. A well-planned nutrition strategy can help sustain focus, maintain energy levels, and support overall health.
1.More balanced and sustainable meals: Lean proteins (eggs, fish, poultry, legumes, tofu) support muscle maintenance and satiety, preventing energy dips. Fibre & carbs like whole grains (quinoa, oats, brown rice) provide steady glucose release for long-lasting concentration. Healthy fats like nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) aid cognitive performance and reduce inflammation.
2. Blood sugar stability to prevent rises and crashes: Avoid excessive refined carbs (white bread, pastries) to prevent energy crashes. Incorporate fibre-rich foods (vegetables, lentils, chia seeds) to regulate glucose absorption. Opt for low-glycemic snacks, such as Greek yogurt with nuts, hummus with veggie sticks, or a handful of almonds.
3. Hydration for clarity and digestion: Dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, and reduced focus. Aim for 2-3 litres of water daily. Include electrolyte-rich beverages (coconut water, lemon water, herbal teas) to maintain hydration balance. Reduce excess caffeine, and stick to moderate coffee or tea intake to prevent jitters and dehydration.
4. Joint and muscle health: Sitting for long hours can cause stiffness and inflammation. Incorporate turmeric, ginger, berries, and dark leafy greens to combat oxidative stress. Magnesium-rich foods (pumpkin seeds, almonds, dark chocolate) help with muscle relaxation and stress management.
5. Smart and handy snacks: Avoid mindless snacking on high-calorie, processed foods. Instead, prepare portion-controlled healthy snacks like roasted chickpeas, mixed nuts, or protein bars. Keep protein-based snacks (boiled eggs, cottage cheese, homemade energy bites) handy for sustained energy.
6. Physical activity: Around 150- 300 minutes of moderate physical activity, including both strength training and cardio, can help to promote muscle growth while also helping to maintain the fat percentage. This is key in preventingany non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.