The colours of bias

It’s the season for resurrections. Long-dead emperors, boringly confined to school history textbooks, have now been woken up from their eternal slumber and given a fresh lease of life. Never mind the extra frills attached to this resurrection — the lives lost and the property and trust destroyed forever. These are perhaps inconsequential for a nation with a larger purpose; that of erasing the parts of our history that do not suit current dogmas. All hope isn’t lost as many in this country have the intellectual maturity to understand that any historical event should be seen through the prism of the period of its existence and the beliefs that thrived then. Razing down a building or destroying an artefact can never undo the past and clearer minds know that history only provides us an understanding of our present.

Yet, when have saner voices prevailed? While the country erupts again with another reason for arson and forgets the more pressing issues of corruption, scams, and scandals, it is perhaps the right time to mention certain developments in the world of art. Last week was yet another record-breaking moment for Indian art. A painting by the renowned artist, MF Husain sold for a jaw-dropping `118 crore at a Christie’s auction in New York, making it the most expensive Indian artwork to be ever sold. First, here’s the story of the painting’s journey to the auction house.