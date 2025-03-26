Day after sensational chain snatchings, Chennai police kill key suspect in 'encounter'

CHENNAI: A day after three men were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) for their alleged involvement in six chain snatching incidents in quick succession on Tuesday, one of the suspects, Jaffar Gulam Hussain Irani from Maharashtra, was killed in an "encounter" by the city police on Wednesday morning.

Police said they had to shoot the 26-year-old in "self-defence" after he allegedly fired two rounds at the police from a country-made pistol hidden in the stolen bike he used to carry out the chain snatchings. The "encounter" happened when a police team investigating the case took him to a spot below the Taramani railway bridge to recover the bike.

Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police A Arun, who met the press on Wednesday, said the accused fired twice at the police, but no cop was injured. One of the police personnel fired back in self-defence, killing the accused, he said.