Goodness of mango in a nutshell

Summer in India brings the sweet, golden delight millions look forward to every year: mangoes. Often hailed as the “king of fruits”, Mangifera indica, or mango, is more than just a seasonal indulgence; it’s a nutritional powerhouse and a symbol of cultural pride — national fruit of India and the Philippines, and the national tree of Bangladesh, highlighting its deep-rooted significance across the tropics.

But beyond the aroma and taste, there’s a lot to understand about mangoes, especially when it comes to how we consume them for the best health benefits.

Mangoes are a rich source of essential nutrients and bioactive compounds. Every 100 grams of mango pulp provides about 60-190 kcal, with 15 grams of carbohydrates, 0.8 grams of protein, 0.3 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of dietary fiber. They also deliver a spectrum of vitamins like A, C, E, K, B-complex vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, folates), and minerals including potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium. Notably, mangoes contain both alpha-carotene and beta-carotene, important antioxidants and precursors to vitamin A.

The sweetness factor: Proceed with caution

The naturally sweet flavour of mangoes comes from their rich carbohydrate content, primarily in the form of glucose, fructose, and sucrose. Ripe mango pulp contains up to 15% soluble sugars, which contribute to its irresistible taste. However, this also means that overconsumption can contribute to excess calorie intake, potentially leading to obesity and metabolic issues, especially in children or individuals with insulin resistance.

For those with diabetes, prediabetes, or PCOS, nutritionists recommend limiting mango intake to 100-150g per day. Avoid juicing the fruit as it removes valuable fibre and leads to rapid sugar absorption. Instead, pair mango with a protein like Greek yoghurt or a healthy fat source such as almonds or walnuts to help stabilise blood sugar levels. Also, skip having mango with meals; instead, enjoy it as a mid-morning snack when your metabolism is most active.