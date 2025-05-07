Goodness of mango in a nutshell

Summer in India brings the sweet, golden delight millions look forward to every year: mangoes. Often hailed as the “king of fruits”, Mangifera indica, or mango, is more than just a seasonal indulgence; it’s a nutritional powerhouse and a symbol of cultural pride — national fruit of India and the Philippines, and the national tree of Bangladesh, highlighting its deep-rooted significance across the tropics.
But beyond the aroma and taste, there’s a lot to understand about mangoes, especially when it comes to how we consume them for the best health benefits.
Mangoes are a rich source of essential nutrients and bioactive compounds. Every 100 grams of mango pulp provides about 60-190 kcal, with 15 grams of carbohydrates, 0.8 grams of protein, 0.3 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of dietary fiber. They also deliver a spectrum of vitamins like A, C, E, K, B-complex vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, folates), and minerals including potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium. Notably, mangoes contain both alpha-carotene and beta-carotene, important antioxidants and precursors to vitamin A.
The sweetness factor: Proceed with caution
The naturally sweet flavour of mangoes comes from their rich carbohydrate content, primarily in the form of glucose, fructose, and sucrose. Ripe mango pulp contains up to 15% soluble sugars, which contribute to its irresistible taste. However, this also means that overconsumption can contribute to excess calorie intake, potentially leading to obesity and metabolic issues, especially in children or individuals with insulin resistance.
For those with diabetes, prediabetes, or PCOS, nutritionists recommend limiting mango intake to 100-150g per day. Avoid juicing the fruit as it removes valuable fibre and leads to rapid sugar absorption. Instead, pair mango with a protein like Greek yoghurt or a healthy fat source such as almonds or walnuts to help stabilise blood sugar levels. Also, skip having mango with meals; instead, enjoy it as a mid-morning snack when your metabolism is most active.
Why soak mangoes in water?
A traditional yet scientifically plausible practice is soaking mangoes in water for 30 minutes to an hour before eating. But why?
Mangoes, particularly the skin and sap near the stem, can contain tannins, phytates, and urushiol-like compounds, all of which are natural chemicals that may interfere with digestion or trigger mild allergic responses in sensitive individuals.
Soaking mangoes helps in:
Leaching out water-soluble anti-nutrients, such as tannins and phytates.
Reducing resin or sap content, which can be irritants.
Mildly cooling the fruit, which aligns with Ayurvedic wisdom that mangoes have a “heaty” nature (ushna), possibly causing acne, nosebleeds, or indigestion if eaten in excess.
Although clinical evidence is limited, the practice is considered harmless and possibly beneficial, especially during the hot summer months or for individuals prone to heat-related symptoms.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Beyond basic nutrition, mangoes are rich in polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids, making them a strong contender in the fight against oxidative stress and inflammation. Compounds found in the mango peel, pulp, and even leaves have been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Traditional decoctions made from mango leaves are used in several cultures to help manage inflammation and blood sugar levels.
Whether you’re indulging in Alphonso, Banganapalli, Dasheri, or Langra, mangoes bring joy, flavour, and health benefits to the table. But like all good things, they’re best enjoyed in moderation. Pair them wisely, soak them when possible, and savour them in their whole form, not in juices or desserts.
So, this summer, don’t just eat mangoes, enjoy them intelligently. Because the king of fruits deserves royal treatment.