Two held for burglary at IT employee’s house in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a burglary at a house in Vadapalani last week.

According to sources, burglars broke into the house of an IT firm employee P Bhojraj in Dr Raghavan Colony. They took away silver articles weighing approximately 450 gms, including lamps, anklets, plates, bowls, tumblers and pendants.

Bhojaraj works for a company in Mumbai. His father, Premanandhan, a former film distributor, has been staying with his daughter after a heart surgery and checking his son’s house once every ten days.

Neighbours noticed the door was broken open last Thursday and informed the police.

Following a complaint lodged by Bhojraj, police began an inquiry and arrested Santhosh (19) of MGR Nagar in this connection. A 17-year-old juvenile was also apprehended for his alleged involvement in the crime, police said. The stolen items were recovered in full and Santhosh was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for appropriate action.