Two held for burglary at IT employee’s house in Vadapalani

Burglars took away silver articles weighing approximately 450 gms, including lamps, anklets, plates, bowls, tumblers and pendants.
Neighbours noticed the door was broken open last Thursday and informed the police.
CHENNAI: Two persons, including a juvenile, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a burglary at a house in Vadapalani last week.

According to sources, burglars broke into the house of an IT firm employee P Bhojraj in Dr Raghavan Colony. They took away silver articles weighing approximately 450 gms, including lamps, anklets, plates, bowls, tumblers and pendants.

Bhojaraj works for a company in Mumbai. His father, Premanandhan, a former film distributor, has been staying with his daughter after a heart surgery and checking his son’s house once every ten days.

Following a complaint lodged by Bhojraj, police began an inquiry and arrested Santhosh (19) of MGR Nagar in this connection. A 17-year-old juvenile was also apprehended for his alleged involvement in the crime, police said. The stolen items were recovered in full and Santhosh was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for appropriate action.

