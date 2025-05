CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has introduced new security features on its official portal for downloading birth and death certificates, effective from Tuesday, following concerns over data privacy and potential misuse of these documents.

The decision comes in response to a report published by TNIE titled ‘Only date, gender enough for birth and death certificates from corporation portal’ on May 4.

The report highlighted the lack of any user authentication in GCC’s portal for downloading these certificates, which practically made it possible for anyone to download others’ certificates, raising serious concern about data privacy, misuse and vulnerability for targeted cyber attacks.

Users can access anyone’s birth and death certificates by simply providing a date of birth and gender, which then lists the certificates of every person matching the date and gender, which can be downloaded with no mechanism to track who is viewing or downloading which certificate.

Even the Captcha used in the portal, a first-level defence to prevent automated bots from using any online system, is also ineffective, as it is in a machine-readable text format that can be copied.