Aid pours in, corporation school girl set to realise dream

CHENNAI: The office of Minister P.K. Sekarbabu has assured full support for the education of D. Shriya, a city corporation school topper, through all possible means. This announcement came after a TNIE report, published on May 22, highlighted her financial struggles despite securing admission to Ethiraj College for Women. The college's chairman, V.M. Muralidharan, also confirmed that the institution will support her in every way.
The assurance follows TNIE’s article titled “Every mark spells determination for this corpn school girl”, which detailed Shriya’s remarkable resilience.
Just two years ago, Shriya was washing and filling soda bottles to help her family make ends meet. Despite these hardships, she scored an impressive 565 out of 600 in her Class 12 board exams.
Responding to a quote tweet based on TNIE’s report about her need for financial assistance, Muralidharan tweeted, “Ethiraj College will certainly support Shriya in every way we can! Proud of her remarkable achievement—she truly embodies the spirit of our institution! Best wishes!”
Shriya has also received generous support from individuals. Harshitha Mruthyunjaya, founder of the Bangalore-based firm Alcon Architects, has pledged to cover the cost of her college books. She personally spoke to Shriya to understand her needs. “I will follow up with her,” Harshitha told TNIE.
Additionally, three donors have contributed a total of Rs 11,700 to help Shriya purchase college essentials, including clothes, a bag, and footwear.
“I was perplexed earlier, but now I’m doing well. This Sunday, we’re going to buy clothes for college. I express my deep gratitude to everyone who extended their support,” Shriya told TNIE.