Aid pours in, corporation school girl set to realise dream

CHENNAI: The office of Minister P.K. Sekarbabu has assured full support for the education of D. Shriya, a city corporation school topper, through all possible means. This announcement came after a TNIE report, published on May 22, highlighted her financial struggles despite securing admission to Ethiraj College for Women. The college's chairman, V.M. Muralidharan, also confirmed that the institution will support her in every way.

The assurance follows TNIE’s article titled “Every mark spells determination for this corpn school girl”, which detailed Shriya’s remarkable resilience.

Just two years ago, Shriya was washing and filling soda bottles to help her family make ends meet. Despite these hardships, she scored an impressive 565 out of 600 in her Class 12 board exams.