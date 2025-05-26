From the diary of a strengthening coach

Training manual

For someone who found joy in mentoring and working with young athletes, Arun believes being in S&C is more than just teaching. “It is a lot about personality and personal interaction; how you conduct yourself. Technical knowledge comes last. They have to be comfortable. They have to trust you. All this happens earlier. Even before you can impress them with the results. Then come the results,” he explains.

A thumb rule they have to follow while working with athletes is to try and keep them injury-free. “Nobody can assure anybody that I keep you injury-free. You can try to minimise the risk of injury. Whatever you do, on the field in the gym or the field in your training session, has to translate to the sport. When you put everything together and get the desired results they have in mind, that is when you are successful. When they come back to you and say this is what I have been feeling,” he says.

Arun believes personal training plans are easy because the results are pretty fast if they adhere to them. “Augmented feedback is really good. You have one session now, a speed session, you record their time, and two weeks later, they see an improvement. Whether it is about agility or linear speed, or endurance, they are sold. They know it works. Even if it is a shorter spell because cricketers are the most worked athletes in any sport because they play throughout the season. So if you are able to keep them injury-free during the season or minimising the chances of injury here and there, they can say okay. If they come back to you again and again, you know you have made a mark,” says Arun, an ACE and CSCS certified S&C coach.