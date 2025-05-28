Magical make up of matcha

Tea is the second most consumed beverage globally, surpassed only by water. Among the various types of teas, Japanese matcha has garnered global attention for its distinct flavour, vibrant green colour, and remarkable health benefits. Made from finely ground Tencha leaves of Camellia sinensis, matcha is a powdered form of green tea with a rich concentration of bioactive compounds, offering superior nutritional and therapeutic value compared to other teas.

What sets matcha apart is its traditional cultivation method. The tea plants are shaded for several weeks before harvest, which boosts the synthesis of specific bioactive compounds like theanine, caffeine, chlorophyll, and catechins. These compounds contribute significantly to its health-promoting properties.

Matcha is exceptionally rich in polyphenols, which can make up around 30% of its dry weight. These natural antioxidants combat oxidative stress and inflammation, acting similarly to Vitamins C and E, carotene, and tocopherol. Notably, matcha contains four main catechins — (−)-epicatechin (EC), (−)-epicatechin-3-gallate (ECG), (−)-epigallocatechin (EGC), and the highly potent (−)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG). EGCG is the most abundant and active, offering broad-spectrum health protection.