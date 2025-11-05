The Ancient Grains of Strength and Wellness

Mappillai Samba: The Bridegroom’s Rice

Once known as the secret strength food of ancient warriors and wrestlers, Mappillai Samba, literally Bridegroom’s Rice, was believed to enhance vitality and stamina. Its deep red hue signifies its richness in iron and zinc, both crucial for producing haemoglobin and myoglobin, the proteins that transport oxygen throughout the body. This helps improve endurance, muscle function, and energy levels.

Modern research validates these ancient beliefs, showing that Mappillai Samba has antihypercholesterolemic and antidiabetic properties, and may even enhance male fertility. It’s a slow-digesting, low glycaemic index grain that provides sustained energy, ideal for high-intensity activity and blood sugar control. The rice’s fibre content supports digestion and gut health, while vitamin B1 aids in healing stomach and mouth ulcers.

Nutrition per 100 g:

Calories: 150-180 kcal

Protein: 6-8 g

Carbohydrates: 32-36 g

Fibre: 1-4 g