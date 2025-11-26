A walk post meal can step up your health goals

Walking after meals, often called postprandial walking, is one of the simplest yet most powerful habits for improving metabolic health. A short 10-15-minute walk can significantly influence how your body processes food, manages blood sugar, and stores fat. This small daily practice supports digestion, stabilises energy levels, and contributes meaningfully to long-term weight management.

After eating, blood glucose levels naturally rise as food is digested and absorbed. Normally, insulin helps move this glucose into cells for use or storage. However, prolonged sitting after meals or consuming high-carbohydrate foods can lead to larger glucose spikes, placing greater demand on insulin. Over time, repeated spikes can contribute to insulin resistance, fatigue, and difficulty with weight control.