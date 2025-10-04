Greater Chennai Corporation clears 40 tonnes of garbage near Manali

CHENNAI: The corporation, along with Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited, has cleared around 40 tonnes of garbage dumped at the ‘abandoned’ segregation site near the closed 10-tonne incineration plant in Chinna Mathur in Manali.

The clean-up follows an article titled ‘Mountain of waste at ‘unused’ site irks Manali locals’ published in TNIE on September 15, highlighting how the workers of Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited continued dumping garbage at the site despite it being locked, adding to the pile that has existed there for over two years.

The unprocessed waste, dumped over the locked site’s compound wall, had left the locality reeking and turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and fruit flies sparking concerns over potential health hazards.

In response to the report, the Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared all the waste from the site and transported it to the Kodungaiyur landfill. The area has been thoroughly cleaned, with bleaching powder spread across the site, and additional bins placed to prevent further spillage, said a corporation official.

While residents have expressed relief over the removal of the garbage, they now call for the bins near the residential area also to be relocated.