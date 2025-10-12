Factory owner, five others held for tying, beating 26-year-old man to death

CHENNAI: The Red Hills police on Friday arrested six persons, including the owner of a private plastic chair manufacturing unit, for allegedly tying a 26-year-old ragpicker to a pole and beating him to death for allegedly attempting to steal scrap material from the factory premises late on Thursday night.

Police said the victim, identified as Manimaran (26) of Nallur panchayat, had been living alone after separating from his wife. About ten days ago, he was allegedly caught stealing from the factory but was released with a warning.

On Thursday night, when he was caught again, the workers allegedly tied him to a pole outside the unit and assaulted him with iron rods, leading to his death, police said. The accused reportedly dumped his body in a nearby canal, they added.

The body was found on Friday morning, following which Manimaran’s relatives and locals staged a protest outside the factory demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Police pacified the crowd and promised strict action.

Following an investigation, police arrested factory owner Khaleel Ul Rahman, his son Syed Farook, and four others on charges of murder. All six were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.