Food safety practices during the monsoon

Wash before you eat

Always wash fruits, vegetables, and meat with clean, potable water before use. Avoid consuming cut fruits that have been left uncovered, as moisture encourages bacterial and fungal growth. Eat freshly cut fruits and prepare juices only when you are ready to consume them. After washing, dry fruits properly and store them in paper bags or separate refrigerator compartments to prevent spoilage.

Eat safe, fresh, and hygienic food

Avoid street food, pre-cut fruits, and ready-to-eat fried or junk foods during the monsoon. Street foods are often prepared in unhygienic, open environments where rainwater and drainage contamination are common. Opt for freshly prepared home-cooked meals. Bakery products also tend to spoil faster in humid conditions, so consume them soon after opening the pack.