AIADMK files plea seeking to quash nod for housing plan on Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, has moved the Madras High Court with a petition praying for the court to quash the environmental clearance and planning permission allegedly granted to a private firm to construct a residential complex on the Pallikaranai marshland.

The petition – filed by advocate J Bezhnev, legal wing secretary, Chennai suburban unit of AIADMK – alleged Brigade Enterprises Limited was given environmental clearance for constructing a high-rise residential building complex with four blocks in Perumbakkam village, on the Pallikaranai marshland, on January 20, 2025, by the state level environmental impact assessment authority (SEIAA). Within three days, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) granted planning permission.

It charged the SEIAA of acting in blatant violation of Rule 4 of the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and failing to appreciate that no developmental activity or construction can be permitted within the Ramsar-notified wetlands within its zone of influence.

The petition accused CMDA of granting planning permission in a hasty manner within three days of environmental clearance by SEIAA without following the rules regarding wetlands, verifying original records and in total disregard for norms.

It alleged that the private firm has suppressed material facts and misrepresented the proposed project site as if it does not fall within Ramsar boundaries to fraudulently obtain clearance. It sought the court to declare the planning permission granted to the developers as illegal, arbitrary, whimsical and untenable, and direct authorities concerned not to grant approval or permission for any construction or developmental activities within the Ramsar site and its zone of influence of 1km in Perumbakkam village in Tambaram taluk.