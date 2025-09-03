Choolaimedu woman’s death in open stormwater pit sparks GCC–police blame game

CHENNAI: A woman was found dead in a silt catchment pit of a stormwater drain with no proper lid at Veerapadi Nagar in Choolaimedu on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as J Deepa, a resident of Kodambakkam. She was staying with her 20-year-old daughter after her husband abandoned her a few years ago.

The death has triggered a war of words between the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the police department.

Though GCC acknowledged that the pit was not covered properly, the officials contended that falling into the pit won’t cause death, as it is shallow. A corporation official told TNIE that the opening of silt catchment pit measures 1.5 feet in length and has a width of 1.5 feet and the pit has a depth of only 2 to maximum 2.5 feet.

“It is nearly impossible for someone to fall to death in such a pit. The body was found curled up inside the pit. What exactly happened could be known only after the police investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, ruling out any foul play, the city police maintained that Deepa died after falling into the pit, as the wooden plank that was used to cover the pit was damp due to the rain. “It could have caved in after the woman stepped on it,” they said.