Woman’s death in Choolaimedu exposes peril of broken stormwater drain lids across Chennai

CHENNAI: The recovery of the body of a 41-year-old woman from a silt catch pit in Choolaimedu has set the alarm bells ringing, as several stormwater drain lids and silt catchpits on the pedestrian walkway, across the city, are in a damaged condition.

TNIE’s visit to a few places on Tuesday revealed that many of these drain covers are either broken or missing. However, instead of permanent repairs, the civic body seems to have resorted to temporary fixes like placing wooden planks, tree branches and stones on the damaged lid in many places.

At least seven stormwater drain lids along Ethiraj Salai and Binny Road — used daily by thousands of students from Ethiraj College for Women and Quaid-E-Millath Government College — are damaged.

“We are forced to walk very carefully even on designated pedestrian walkways because of the damaged stormwater drains,” said S Krithika (18), a student of one of the colleges. “One day, a student tripped while walking and her phone fell into the drain. I don’t know what happened after that, but it was very scary. Even the walkway of Binny Road bridge along the same stretch is in a completely damaged condition, so we are often forced to walk with fear.”

On Monteith Road, several silt catch pits lie in a perilous state, either completely lidless and filled with garbage or partially covered by wooden planks. LM Jaiganesh, a civic activist, said, “On August 11 and 15, I came across two damaged stormwater drain lids on Ambal Nagar Main Road in Ekkattuthangal and Seetharam Nagar Main Road in Kodungaiyur. I filed complaints through the Namma Chennai app. But, there has been no action.”

A GCC official said, “We usually procure lids zone-wise and replace the damaged ones on regular basis. A circular for such purchases will be issued shortly, and action will be taken.”