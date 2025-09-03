Eat right for a restful night

Sleep takes up nearly one-third of our lives, yet its value extends far beyond rest. It is the cornerstone of human health, playing a role in healing, memory consolidation, cognitive performance, immune function, and overall well-being. When sleep falters, every aspect of health suffers, from physical recovery to emotional resilience. Increasingly, research shows that what we eat, when we eat, and how our lifestyle is structured can directly influence sleep quality.

While many factors shape sleep, including genetics, hormones, and environment, nutrition remains one of the most influential. Studies suggest that the timing of meals, the quality of nutrients, and even gut health can affect how well we sleep. Strategies such as chrono-nutrition, which align food intake with the body’s circadian rhythm, are gaining attention for their ability to support better rest.