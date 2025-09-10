A snacking revolution

India stands at a crucial turning point in its relationship with food. With one of the world’s largest populations of young people, the nation is witnessing a surge in snack consumption. From bustling metro cities to small towns, the demand for quick, flavourful, and healthy food alternatives is rising rapidly. The modern consumer, pressed for time by demanding work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, increasingly turns to packaged foods, making the role of food labelling more important than ever.

Snacking is no longer just a filler between meals. For many, it has become an integral part of daily eating habits. Traditionally, Indian snacks ranged from roasted channa and dry fruits to homemade mixtures. Today, however, the market is flooded with processed options, potato chips, biscuits, baked products, and ready-to-eat savories. While these snacks are convenient, they often come at a cost: high calories, excess salt, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.

Yet, the Indian market is also witnessing a counter-trend. Health-conscious consumers, particularly the younger generation and working professionals, are seeking low-calorie, high-fiber, and protein-rich options. Companies have responded with a wave of “healthy snacks,” from baked chips and millet-based puffs to granola bars and flavoured nuts.