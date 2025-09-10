A snacking revolution

India stands at a crucial turning point in its relationship with food. With one of the world’s largest populations of young people, the nation is witnessing a surge in snack consumption. From bustling metro cities to small towns, the demand for quick, flavourful, and healthy food alternatives is rising rapidly. The modern consumer, pressed for time by demanding work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, increasingly turns to packaged foods, making the role of food labelling more important than ever.
Snacking is no longer just a filler between meals. For many, it has become an integral part of daily eating habits. Traditionally, Indian snacks ranged from roasted channa and dry fruits to homemade mixtures. Today, however, the market is flooded with processed options, potato chips, biscuits, baked products, and ready-to-eat savories. While these snacks are convenient, they often come at a cost: high calories, excess salt, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.
Yet, the Indian market is also witnessing a counter-trend. Health-conscious consumers, particularly the younger generation and working professionals, are seeking low-calorie, high-fiber, and protein-rich options. Companies have responded with a wave of “healthy snacks,” from baked chips and millet-based puffs to granola bars and flavoured nuts.
To help consumers differentiate between healthy and less healthy options, experts emphasise the importance of nutrient profiling methods (NPMs), scientific systems that classify foods based on their nutritional quality. According to the World Health Organization, nutrient profiling forms the backbone of front-of-package labeling (FOPL).
FOPL is designed to serve two main purposes:
Inform consumers quickly and clearly about a product’s nutritional quality.
Encourage food manufacturers to reformulate products to meet healthier standards.
In practice, this means that items high in salt, sugar, or saturated fat may carry warning labels, while healthier options may carry positive cues.
Nutrition labelling, first recommended globally by WHO in 2004, has gained momentum in India. Shoppers now find detailed information on calories, protein, fat, carbohydrates, and micronutrients printed on packaged food. These labels are intended to empower consumers — but their impact depends on awareness.
Consumers who actively read labels are more likely to reduce their intake of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks. However, younger consumers often fall prey to persuasive advertisements that glamorise processed foods. Experts warn that unchecked marketing to children may contribute to unhealthy eating patterns, rising obesity rates, and long-term health risks.
Nutrition journals consistently point to several strategies consumers can adopt when navigating packaged food aisles:
Check portion sizes: A single pack may contain multiple servings, and consuming the entire pack can double or triple calorie intake.
Read the ingredient list: Foods with shorter ingredient lists, especially those based on whole grains, nuts, and seeds, are usually better choices.
Limit “nutrients of concern”: Look for products with reduced amounts of added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat. Choose snacks with less than 150 mg of sodium and under 5 g of added sugar per serving.
Seek nutrient-dense options: Opt for snacks that provide protein, dietary fiber, and essential vitamins, such as roasted chickpeas, trail mix, or fortified millet bars.
Beware of misleading claims: Terms like “natural”, “low-fat”, or “sugar-free” can be deceptive. Always verify with the nutrition facts panel.
India’s snacking culture is evolving, and with it, the role of informed consumer choice. The rise of health-focused snack products shows promise, but experts stress that education is key. Nutrition-related claims, when coupled with clear labelling and responsible advertising, can help guide both parents and young professionals toward balanced diets.
The widespread adoption of interpretive front-of-package labels could transform how Indians approach packaged foods, shifting preferences toward options that nourish rather than harm. In the long run, this could play a crucial role in addressing lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.