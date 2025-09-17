A juicy guide for the diabetics

Fruit juices have long been marketed as a natural and refreshing way to boost health. Extracted from whole or chopped fruits, these juices are intended for direct consumption and preserved using physical methods such as pasteurisation or refrigeration. By definition, they are unfermented liquids derived from the edible parts of mature fruits. The type of fruit and extraction method determine their yield, texture, and nutritional value.

Fruit juices are not all the same. They can be broadly classified into clear juices (like apple, cranberry, grape), light-cloud juices (pineapple), heavy-cloud juices (orange, grapefruit), pulpy juices (tomato, grape), and nectars (such as peach or banana). Quality depends on the fruit’s maturity, species, and the blending process. For instance, sugar content rises as fruits ripen, directly affecting both the sweetness and yield of the juice. Interestingly, fruits that may not make it to the fresh produce aisle due to shape or size, but are otherwise healthy and blemish-free, are often diverted to juice production.