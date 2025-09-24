Keeping up with collagen for skin

Skin, the body’s largest organ, is not just a protective barrier against the outside world but also a mirror of health, lifestyle, and age. With age, the skin inevitably changes, wrinkles deepen, elasticity reduces, and hydration levels decline. These changes are driven by both intrinsic factors, such as genetics and natural biological processes, and extrinsic influences like sun exposure, pollution, and nutrition. In today’s world, where beauty standards are rising and societies are rapidly ageing, the psychosocial impact of skin health has never been more significant.

At the centre of this discussion is collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body. Making up nearly 80% of the skin’s dry weight, collagen is the key structural component of connective tissues. It provides strength, elasticity, and firmness to the skin while also directing tissue growth and repair. Unfortunately, as early as our mid-20s, collagen production begins to slow down, and this decline accelerates with age. Reduced collagen synthesis, along with a decrease in blood supply to the skin, leads to thinner, drier, and less elastic skin, classic hallmarks of ageing.

The search for ways to restore youthful skin has given rise to a booming market of interventions. Broadly, three major strategies dominate: topical creams, injectable fillers, and oral collagen supplements.