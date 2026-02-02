Two men detained in Puzhal burglary case

CHENNAI: Two people have been detained in the burglary case at Puzhal, in which a gang broke into a house, tied up the family and stole `25 lakh in cash and 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery. A police source said that the two men are being interrogated and a probe is on to trace the others involved and recover the stolen properties.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when a gang barged into the house and fled with the valuables after restraining five members of the family.

Puzhal police said the house belongs to Vijayakumar, a textile merchant, who was residing with his wife, mother, and two children. Police said the gang lay in wait near the front entrance and forced their way in when the door was opened at dawn.

Threatening the occupants with a knife, the gang first tied up Vasantha, who opened the door, and then restrained the remaining family members.

The assailants subsequently ransacked the house and decamped with cash and gold jewellery. No physical injury was reported. The incident came to light when the family’s domestic help arrived and found them tied up. Special police teams have been formed to solve the case.